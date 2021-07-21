Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

