Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.98. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.35, with a volume of 72,627 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$690.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

