Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,945 ($25.41). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,938 ($25.32), with a volume of 1,023,454 shares changing hands.

BRBY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,123.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

