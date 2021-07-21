Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($45.73). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,396 ($44.37), with a volume of 244,737 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLN. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,401.60 ($44.44).

Get Derwent London alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,448.76. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.