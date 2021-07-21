Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Sachem Capital has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

