Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.18

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 150.88 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.79. The company has a market capitalization of £141.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.