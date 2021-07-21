Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.18

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 150.88 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.79. The company has a market capitalization of £141.37 million and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

