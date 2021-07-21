Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.
NYSE ACI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.
