Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

