VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,071,656 shares of company stock worth $8,221,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

