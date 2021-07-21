VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CRO Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,071,656 shares of company stock worth $8,221,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.