Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.66% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $119,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

