SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SLM were worth $123,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

