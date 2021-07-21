Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,496 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.