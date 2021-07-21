SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Shares of A stock opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $151.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

