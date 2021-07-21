Colliers Securities Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Neutral

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.88. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

