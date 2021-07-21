Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

