Doximity, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doximity in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

