Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 14,940 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

