1,827 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $21,982,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

