Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 535 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $6,690,537.77. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $519.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $549.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.