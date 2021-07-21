JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 260.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 111,979 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

