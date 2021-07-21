Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.