Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

