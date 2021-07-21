Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIBU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

