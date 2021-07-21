Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Financial Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.69 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -12.74 AppLovin $1.45 billion 15.29 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alithya Group and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $76.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -5.99% -15.25% -7.11% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats Alithya Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

