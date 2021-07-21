Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 512,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in LifeSci Acquisition II by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 438,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSAQ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

