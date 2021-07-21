Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

