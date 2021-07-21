Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOWXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,882,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

OTCMKTS BOWXU opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

