FORA Capital LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

