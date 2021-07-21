FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $108.75.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

