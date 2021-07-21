Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of SYNA opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $388,700.00. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,631 shares of company stock worth $739,815. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

