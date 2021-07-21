FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 340 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 265.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $8,444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $668.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $622.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $472.84 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

