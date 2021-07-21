Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,290,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

