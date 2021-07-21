Capital Analysts LLC Buys 945 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,730 shares of company stock worth $79,508,573. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

