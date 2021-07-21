EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $23.42 on Monday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.21.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

