Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

