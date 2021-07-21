FORA Capital LLC Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.