Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

IMG stock opened at C$3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.04. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

