Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,952,762. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $229.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

