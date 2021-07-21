Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.98 per share, with a total value of $1,632,378.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $1,426,431. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

