FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE FBK opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.