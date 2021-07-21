G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 137,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 301,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

About G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

