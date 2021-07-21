UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $989.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.