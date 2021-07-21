GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

