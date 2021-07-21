Bank of Montreal Can Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 313,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.