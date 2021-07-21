$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

ATCO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

