Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 699,578 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.57. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

