Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $440.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.