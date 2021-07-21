Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

