14,200 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ORC stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $477.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

