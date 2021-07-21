Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 80,021 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,021 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.36% of Athira Pharma worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 358.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,474,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

