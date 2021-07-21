IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$12.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.77. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.